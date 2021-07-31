Meezaan on perception that he has it easy, being Jaaved Jaaferi’s son: ‘I know what problems I face’

Actor Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi and grandson of late actor Jagdeep, said that people have preconceived notions about him getting opportunities on a platter. He added, however, that he does not let their comments get to him because he knows what problems he has had to face.

Earlier this month, Meezaan was seen in Hungama 2, alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. This is his second film, after Malaal, which came out in 2019.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezaan opened up about the perception that he has had it easy. He said in Hindi, “There is always that judgment from people, those comments do come, especially in today’s day and age, when ‘nepotism’ has become such a huge issue. But I don’t let it affect me in any way because I know at the end of the day what problems I face and how I am just trying to make my way through. People don’t understand the reality of the situation.”

Also see: Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan makes rare appearance on Instagram, fan jokes ‘how has he posted after 10 years’

Meezaan said that his father Jaaved Jaaferi never benefited from his grandfather Jagdeep’s stardom. “He (Jaaved) had to work hard on his own, he had his own struggle. At the end of the day, if you don’t work hard, the audience can decide, based on your performance, whether they like you or not, whether you should get more work or not. And I think the industry itself is so cruel that those who are unable to perform or do not work hard are rejected, at the end of the day,” he said.

Before making his Bollywood debut with Malaal opposite Sharmin Segal, Meezaan worked as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat. He has also assisted on the upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.