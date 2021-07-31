Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan makes rare appearance on Instagram, fan jokes ‘how has he posted after 10 years’

Ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan dropped a new photo on Instagram with his friends on Friday. The picture comes almost exactly a year after his previous post, which was shared on August 4, 2020.

“Free dress day,” Arhaan captioned his Instagram post. He wore a dark blue sweatshirt over a white shirt and jeans as he posed next to two of his friends.

“Looking so gooood Arhaan!!!!!!” Shanaya Kapoor commented, while her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis. Arhaan’s aunt Seema Khan wrote, “Oh helloo,” along with heart-eyes and kiss emojis.

Some fans noted the long gap between Arhaan’s posts. “How has he posted after 10 years,” one joked. “Yar I can’t believe ke apny post ki (that you posted),” another said. Arhaan also got several compliments. “That caption cracked me up. You guys look lovely though,” one wrote, while another called him ‘most adorable man’.





Last year, in September, Malaika contracted Covid-19 and had to socially distance herself from Arhaan and their dog Casper. She had posted a picture of the two of them and written, “‘Love knows no boundaries’. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass.”

Malaika shares Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz. The two got divorced in 2017. During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want, Malaika opened up about Arhaan’s reaction to her divorce from Arbaaz.

“I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage,” she said.

“He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’,” she added.

Malaika will soon be seen as a judge on the new season of Supermodel of the Year, while Arbaaz currently hosts the celebrity chat show Pinch.