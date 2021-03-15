IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora's sister Amrita can't stop gushing over nephew Arhaan Khan's good looks, see here
Amrita Arora is an indulgent aunt to Arhaan Khan.
Amrita Arora is an indulgent aunt to Arhaan Khan.
bollywood

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita can't stop gushing over nephew Arhaan Khan's good looks, see here

  • Actor Amrita Arora shared a sweet picture of her nephew and Malaika Arora's teenager son, Arhaan Khan. She was full of praise for him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and film producer Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan is growing up to be quite a good-looking boy. Among those who couldn't help but rave about him was his aunt, Amrita Arora.

Sharing a picture of Arhaan as Instagram Stories, Amrita wrote: "This boy @iamarhaankhan you my fav who Man." Arhaan's resemblance with dad Arbaaz is unmistakable.

Arhaan, who is rarely seen in public, was spotted at the birthday bash of his aunt and actor Seema Khan, thrown by her brother, Bunty Sajdeh. His mother Malaika, however, occasionally does put up pictures with her son.

Arhaan Khan is 18 years of age.
Arhaan Khan is 18 years of age.


Sharing one with her son and her pet, Casper, she had written: "All mine." In November last year, on the occasion of Arhaan's 18th birthday, she had shared a collage of their pictures together from his baby days and had written: "Our baby boy turns 18."

When she had contracted coronavirus in September last year, Malaika has posted a picture of Arhaan and Casper and had lovingly written: "'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass." It showed both of them looking at her, as she took the picture while she was in quarantine.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai deftly handled Oprah Winfrey's query on 'sex out of marriage'. Watch

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. Speaking about it on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want, she had said: “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things."

"We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us."

Amrita is a great host and often throws parties and get-togethers for her girl gang. Just a few days back, both Malaika and Kareena had been spotted outside Amrita's Bandra home for a luncheon. Couple of months back, around Christmas and New Year, Malaika had shared stunning pictures from their visit to Amrita's Goa beach home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
amrita arora malaika arora arhaan khan bollywood

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and the Bollywood Wives turn up for Amrita's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, all turned up for the birthday party of former actor Amrita Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
bollywood

Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
bollywood

A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
bollywood

Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP