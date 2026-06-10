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Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman collab for special song dedicated to refugees, will play during Main Vaapas Aaunga end credits

Diljit Dosanjh features in special Kya Kamaal Hai video dedicated to refugees. The song will be part of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's new film.

Jun 10, 2026 05:25 pm IST
PTI |
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The makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga on Wednesday dropped a special version of the song Kya Kamaal Hai, which pays a tribute to refugees around the world forced to leave their homes.

Diljit Dosanjh on the poster of the song.

The video, featuring the movie's lead star Diljit Dosanjh, will play during end credits of the film, which is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

The video is an ode to the lives of displaced people, acknowledging their pain and loss while celebrating their resilience and the spirit of humanity that keeps them going, a press release said.

Dosanjh, who is currently on his AURA Tour, specially took time out to shoot the video as a tribute to the spirit of the film.

Kya Kamaal Hai brings together Dosanjh, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. "'If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.' This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video," Ali said in a statement.

Kya Kamaal Hai features Diljit Dosanjh.

"Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world," he added.

Starring Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, Main Vaapas Aaunga follows a romance that unfolds across decades, linking the past with the present through recollections of a love that time could not erase.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Window Seat Films.

 
diljit dosanjh imtiaz ali ar rahman
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