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Diljit Dosanjh dismisses talk of political entry: 'Mera kam entertainment karna'

Diljit Dosanjh dismisses talk of political entry: 'Mera kam entertainment karna'

May 09, 2026 03:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people.

Diljit Dosanjh dismisses talk of political entry: 'Mera kam entertainment karna'

Dosanjh shared an article on X that speculated whether the global Punjabi star could be the political icon Punjab is looking for.

Making his position clear, Dosanjh wrote, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much ," he wrote.

The report had highlighted how a civil society group, Jaago Punjab Manch, had publicly appealed to Dosanjh to enter the political arena, describing him as the kind of leader a "cash-strapped, drug-affected" Punjab needs.

The group, led by retired bureaucrats and Army personnel among others, argued that Dosanjh's appeal lay precisely in the fact that he had never sought power.

In 2020, Dosanjh had made headlines after he came out in support of the farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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