Diljit Dosanjh is confused after Kartik Aaryan explains intimacy coordinators' roles, asks: ‘Sach mein hota hai?'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was confused after actor Kartik Aaryan told him how intimacy coordinators guide them while shooting films. Taking to its YouTube channel, Netflix India shared a video featuring actors Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Diljit Dosanjh, Shefali Shah, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as they discussed a host of topics during a Round Table with Rajeev Masand. (Also Read | Gehraiyaan intimacy director Dar Gai on working with Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi)

Tillotama Shome asked everyone, "How are you guys with shooting intimacy and nudity?" While Vijay said, "Very comfortable", Kartik Aaryan replied, "Very good." Tillotama then asked, "All of you" leaving everyone in splits. Tahir Raj Bhasin asked, “You shot with an intimacy coordinator?” to which Kartik answered, “Ya ya, I have.”

A curious Diljit asked, "Kya hai (What's that)?" Kartik explained, “For example, if a kissing sequence is happening, they say how much you should kiss, and where to refrain.” At this Diljit smirked saying, "Acha, acha (okay)." As Tripti laughed pointing at the singer, he asked, "Sach mein hota hai bata (Does it really happen)?" Kartik burst out laughing.

Gehraiyaan, released earlier this year, is the first Indian feature-length film to credit a person as an intimacy director. India-based Ukranian filmmaker Dar Gai took upon the job for the film. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dar had said, "The idea is to look at intimate scenes, just the way we look at fight or dance sequences. And, by intimate scenes, I do not necessarily mean physical scenes. It can be a strong emotional and passionate scene. Intimacy directors create safety zones for the actors to work and feel comfortable with each other."

She had also said, "As creators, our task is to create chemistry. Then, how to feel towards the chemistry, is a choice of the audience. What I wanted the most was, that no matter whether it is a shot of a hand touching the shoulder or forehead touching the forehead, the audience must feel the same vulnerability they'd experience when they see any other, much more explicit scene for example."

