Dim sum to desserts: Check out the food menu of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

Actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in a ceremony on Saturday evening. The engagement took place in Delhi following Sikh rituals. After months of dating speculations, the two exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi. (Also Read | Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at engagement, she can't keep her hands off him. Watch couple's sweet video)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony food menu included a host of dishes.

The ceremony was hosted in a grand way with the venue being decorated with white flowers and greenery. Fairy lights were also seen as part of the decorations. The food menu was also lavish as seen in a video shared on Instagram. In the clip, several dishes were seen on the multi-cuisine spread, including dim sum and a variety of desserts such as cakes and kulfi, and delicious Old Delhi-style kebabs.

Parineeti is known to be a foodie. According to a report in News18, the actor's brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who are food entrepreneurs, had taken up the responsibility of the engagement menu.

For the event, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha twinned in cream and peach outfits. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, opted for heavy earrings, a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit was adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav opted for an Achkan.

After the engagement ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the house. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. Their family members also distributed sweets to the photographers stationed outside the venue.

Parineeti and Raghav also took to Instagram to share pictures of their engagement. In the first photo, Raghav held Parineeti by her waist, while she leaned her head against Raghav's cheeks. In the second picture, the couple posed for a cosy frame. Raghav looked at Parineeti in the next picture while she looked at a distance. The last picture featured the close-up look of their engagement rings.

Parineeti captioned her post, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan..." Raghav wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! Waaheguruji meher karan..." Soon after posting the pictures, Parineeti's friends from the film fraternity wished her with messages. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless" with a couple of emojis. Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Kanika Kapoor wrote 'Congratulations' on her post.

Priyanka Chopra also wished Parineeti on Instagram. "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!" Priyanka wrote in the caption. Priyanka shared pictures giving a glimpse from inside the ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai in March. In the last few months, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted on various occasions in Delhi, Mumbai and Mohali.

