Dimple Kapadia calls herself ‘crazy’, says she forgets sleep, food when it comes to work: I drive myself sick with worry

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia has expressed how passionate she is about acting. In a new interview, Dimple called herself a 'craving maniac' and 'crazy' who overlooks her health when engrossed in work. Dimple also spoke about her three releases this year--Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo. (Also Read | When Rajesh Khanna revealed Dimple Kapadia wouldn't give him divorce)

Dimple's projects this year

Dimple Kapadia opened up about her work.(HT_PRINT)

In Pathaan, Dimple essayed the role of Nandini Grewal, head of the JOCR department. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film had Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Dimple was seen as Renu Arora, Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor)'s mother. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor.

Dimple describes her attitude towards work

In an interview with news agency PTI, Dimple said, “I'm like a craving maniac... I forget my sleep, my food and I am 24/7 hyper. I drive myself sick with worry. I'm crazy. I don't like that about myself, but that's me. I can't help it. Maybe that works for me.”

Dimple on her releases this year

This year, Dimple had three releases so far--Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Disney+ Hotstar series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo. Talking about it, Dimple said it was not a conscious decision to have back-to-back releases this year. “I (have) never planned anything in my life. I don't need to because the divine plan is far bigger than what I can ever imagine... It's destiny. It's God's grace and will,” she said.

Dimple's latest show

In her latest series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Dimple plays Savitri aka Rani Ba, the matriarch, who leads a drug cartel from a nondescript town in the northern part of India, along with her daughters-in-law, Bijli (Isha Talwar) and Kajal (Angira Dhar), and her daughter Shanta (Radhika Madan).

The eight-episode crime-drama series is created and directed by Homi Adajania. The show, which released on May 5, also featured Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

Dimple is known for headlining Bollywood classics such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudali, Ram Lakhan, Gardish, Dil Chahta Hai to name a few. She was also seen in Finding Fanny, Dabangg, and Tenet.

