Dino Morea: I was ill advised in the beginning of my career, chose some films I shouldn’t have

Actor Dino Morea surprised everyone recently when he played the antagonist, Shaybani Khan in the web show, The Empire. The role not only got him much praise but also helped him break stereotypes attached with him. The actor reveals many within the industry couldn’t believe his transformation for the role.

“I have been waiting for somebody to think of me in an out of the box way. I really want to thank Nikkhil (Advani, co-producer) and Mitakshara (Sharma, director). Everybody saw me as a romantic, good looking guy, not in such a character. And now, suddenly I have become a new idea to a lot of people,” he exclaims.

The 45-year-old feels such roles can help actors reinvent themselves. “Directors are telling other people ‘Dino, he was a romantic hero. Oh God, check him out’. You honestly need to get characters like this to come out of that. I am truly hoping it happens. Especially, I hope people’s notions definitely change. You need something where people look at the character more than they look at you,” he explains.

So, did this tag of ‘chocolate boy’ become a stumbling block in his career? Denying such assertion, the actor adds, “It is a visual medium. We watch Hrithik Roshan perform, he’s brilliant and good looking. I have never let that bother me. My job is to go out there, perform. As an actor also, I feel there is a certain sense of maturity that has come in.. In fact my first opportunity came because the makers wanted someone who looked like me, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), then came Raaz (2002). I was ill advised at that point in my career, and I chose some films maybe I shouldn’t have. I have no regrets though. This is how I learnt,” he shares.

And while his unique look as Shaybani in the series is being talked about, Morea reveals it wasn’t easy to lock the final choice. “It was my director’s brainchild. She brought in the stylist, and we tried a bald look, with prosthetics. That was damn good, then we tried the one with hair extensions, and that was also good. It came close to tossing a coin, then the assistants voted. Everything worked out well,” he recalls.