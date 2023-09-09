Dipika Kakar gets angry as Shoaib Ibrahim watches Jawan without her, threatens to go to Dubai with son Ruhaan. Watch

Shoaib Ibrahim has watched Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan, but he did so without his wife-actor Dipika Kakar and she is now angry with him. In his latest vlog, Shoaib gave a sneak peek into Dipika's reaction when he told her that he'd be watching the film while she wouldn't get to do so. Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their son, Ruhaan, earlier this year and have been spending time taking care of the little one. (Also read: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share first pic of son Ruhaan as he turns one month old)

Dipika will go to Dubai without Shoaib

Dipika Kakar reacts to Shoaib Ibrahim watching Jawan without her.

Shoaib first told her that he would watch Jawan and Dipika made an angry face saying, “Don’t tease me.” She turned to their son Ruhaan and said, “We will go to watch the movie and go to Dubai alone just you and me." Shoaib argued: “See I love you. But it is SRK’s film.” Eventually, Dipika told him, "Anything for SRK." She also added that she will not watch the movie in theatre, now that Shoaib decided to watch it without her. Dipika will watch Jawan when it releases on a streaming platform.

Shoaib's first movie without Dipika

Dipika and Shoaib also told fans that it has been a tradition in their relationship that they have never watched a movie alone since they got together. "We never watched any movie alone. We do not watch too many films, but when we do, we do it together. This is the first film."

Later, Shoaib praised the film while teasing Dipika throughout. “Every frame was massy. SRK is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Literally goosebumps.” The couple then reiterated their love for the Bollywood star and said, "SRK is the last of the stars. SRK is SRK. No one can be him.”

Shoaib's compensation

Shoaib even decided to compensate for watching the film alone and promised to take her out. “I am feeling guilty and will offer her to make a plan so I can take her out. I will feel less guilty.” Dipika said, “Waah! I wish SRK brings out more such films."

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is the latest film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also play cameos in the movie.

