Shah Rukh Khan introduces 'dealer of death' Vijay Sethupathi's look in new Jawan poster: There's no stopping him

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the first look poster of his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared the poster in which Vijay's character was described as the ‘dealer of death’. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in Jawan. (Also Read | Jawan's new poster: Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled) Vijay Sethupathi's look revealed in new poster of Jawan.

Vijay's new Jawan poster

In the poster, Vijay wore sunglasses and had a grim expression on his face. He was also seen standing near a doorway looking for someone in the poster. Sharing it, Shah Rukh captioned the post, "There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan Prevue out now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Fans react to Vijay's look in film

Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Excitement level is (100 emoji)." A fan wrote, "Blockbuster written all over it!" A comment read, "Can't wait for Jawan." A person commented, "Goosebumps." Others also praised the actor. "Can't wait to see both of you together!" another fan said. "Best villain ever South era," said an Instagram user.

Vijay and Gauri share poster

Vijay Sethupathi also shared the poster on his Instagram. He captioned it, "Ready to conquer!" Sharing the poster in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, Gauri Khan wrote on Instagram, "The powerhouse - #VijaySethupathi!" "Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi," Red Chillies Entertainment posted.

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences' excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay. Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes. The Twitter handle captioned it, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra. Fans will see Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. According to the makers, Jawan is "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society”.

