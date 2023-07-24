Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan's new poster: Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled

Jawan's new poster: Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled

ANI
Jul 24, 2023

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan is one of the most awaited films of this year. There's massive anticipation around the release of the film, with fans waiting eagerly for the film to arrive in theatres. (Also Read | New Jawan poster: Shah Rukh Khan introduces Nayanthara's cop look, calls her ‘thunder that comes before the storm’)

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Atlee's Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi's look in Jawan

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences' excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay. It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation of the audiences around the film's release by teasing updates on it.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes. The Twitter handle captioned, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

Shah Rukh recently shared his poster

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a bald-look poster, where he can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I turn villain, no hero can stand in front of me)! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from Shah Rukh and Vijay, Nayanthara is also a part of the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Jawan is Shah Rukh's second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of the actor's career so far. Pathaan was released after Shah Rukh's four-year-long hiatus from films. Fans will also see him in Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

