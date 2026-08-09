Director Shakeel Noorani arrested in alleged rape case; actor accuses him of drugging her, threatening with video

Director Shakeel Noorani, 73, who is known for producing and directing films such as Bade Dil Wala (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), was arrested by the Malvani Police in the early hours of August 8 before being brought to Mumbai in connection with an alleged rape and sexual assault case filed by a 33-year-old female actor.

What is the case?

Director Shakeel Noorani arrested in alleged rape case of actor.

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According to a report in Mid-day, the director is accused of calling a woman to his Malvani residence on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project and sexually assaulting her. He is also accused of administering a sedative and threatening the woman with an alleged video. Police sources told the website that the director was traced to a farmhouse in Medha, Satara district, and arrested.

The Malvani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have sought his custody to further investigate the case and ascertain whether the alleged offences took place at other locations. The Borivali holiday court “remanded Noorani in police custody till August 12”.

Allegations date back to 2016

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{{^usCountry}} The report states that the actor first met the director in 2016 at an award show in Lokhandwala. During their interaction at the award show, he allegedly asked her to contact him for work regarding an upcoming project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report states that the actor first met the director in 2016 at an award show in Lokhandwala. During their interaction at the award show, he allegedly asked her to contact him for work regarding an upcoming project. {{/usCountry}}

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In the FIR, she alleged that the director gave her a drink, after which she fell unconscious when she later visited his Malvani residence to read a script. She further alleged that Noorani threatened to circulate a video that he had recorded and warned her not to approach the police or inform her family. She accused him of using the video as a tool to threaten her further and sexually assault her repeatedly and on multiple occasions.

As per the report, she also alleged that Noorani repeatedly gave her contraceptive pills following the alleged sexual encounters. The report states that the woman returned to Mumbai in 2026 while seeking financial assistance for medical treatment.

Shakeel's advocate defends him

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Shakeel's advocate Vikas Singh Goar has maintained that his client has been falsely implicated. “The allegations made by the actress are yet to be established before a court, and the investigation is underway. Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” he said.