Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disgusted Raveena Tandon reacts to viral video of bakery workers stepping on rusk, calls for their arrest
bollywood

Disgusted Raveena Tandon reacts to viral video of bakery workers stepping on rusk, calls for their arrest

Raveena Tandon reacted to a viral video that showed workers at a rusk-making facility allegedly stepping on the food and licking it before put it in packages.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Raveena Tandon called for the arrest of the bakery workers.

Actor Raveena Tandon was appalled at seeing a viral video of bakery workers allegedly engaging in unhygienic practices in the kitchen. The video showed some workers stepping on rusks, and even licking them before putting them in packages. 

A disgusted Raveena Tandon shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever.” The video was originally shared by an Instagram user named Shivkumar Parthasarthy, who wrote that the video should be shared widely to help in tracking the individuals down.

A screenshot of Raveena Tandon's Instagram Story.
RELATED STORIES

One person, reacting to the video, wrote in the comments section, “I'll never understand what did they achieve by doing this? Maybe a food fetish but then why would they shoot it! And where is the humanity in all this? That toast will probably pay that clown's daily wages. Low income or not he's still earning them then why would he abuse it is beyond me. Also the fact that I saw this early in the morning didn't help.” Another person commented, “My trust issues dive lower.”

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and went on to star in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Satta. She will next be seen playing a politician in KGF: Chapter 2.

Also read: Raveena Tandon answers husband’s question about dressing ‘hawt’ at home, leaves Sussanne Khan in splits. Watch

Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena will also star in a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte. The show also features Akshaye Khanna. But first, she will make her digital debut with Netflix's crime series Aranyak, created by Rohan Sippy and co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dia's husband Vaibhav shares pic of her, calls her ‘Monday motivation'

Taapsee Pannu responds to tweet that said she has ‘mard ki body’

Diljit holds back emotion, says ‘superstar honge apne ghar pe’ about Bollywood

Saba says she resembles Saif-Kareena’s son Jehangir, shares new photo of him
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP