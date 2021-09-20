Disgusted Raveena Tandon reacts to viral video of bakery workers stepping on rusk, calls for their arrest

Actor Raveena Tandon was appalled at seeing a viral video of bakery workers allegedly engaging in unhygienic practices in the kitchen. The video showed some workers stepping on rusks, and even licking them before putting them in packages.

A disgusted Raveena Tandon shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever.” The video was originally shared by an Instagram user named Shivkumar Parthasarthy, who wrote that the video should be shared widely to help in tracking the individuals down.

A screenshot of Raveena Tandon's Instagram Story.

One person, reacting to the video, wrote in the comments section, “I'll never understand what did they achieve by doing this? Maybe a food fetish but then why would they shoot it! And where is the humanity in all this? That toast will probably pay that clown's daily wages. Low income or not he's still earning them then why would he abuse it is beyond me. Also the fact that I saw this early in the morning didn't help.” Another person commented, “My trust issues dive lower.”

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and went on to star in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Satta. She will next be seen playing a politician in KGF: Chapter 2.

Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena will also star in a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte. The show also features Akshaye Khanna. But first, she will make her digital debut with Netflix's crime series Aranyak, created by Rohan Sippy and co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and others.

