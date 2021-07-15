Disha Parmar gets kisses galore at haldi ceremony, Rahul Vaidya’s sister dances. See pics, videos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony. Now, pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony have surfaced online.

Disha Parmar could be seen wearing a yellow outfit, with turmeric smeared all over her. In a boomerang video shared by a fan club, she could be seen playing with rose petals. In one picture, the bride-to-be was showered with kisses by her girlfriends.

Rahul Vaidya wore a yellow kurta and white pyjamas for the function.’s sister Shruti Vaidya shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow saree with a green and gold border, and wrote, “My haldi will make him glow.” In one video, she could be seen dancing at the function.

Rahul Vaidya’s sister Shruti Vaidya shared a picture on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday, after the mehendi ceremony, Rahul and Disha came out to pose for the paparazzi. In one video, he could be seen holding her hand and breaking into the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, as their friends cheered them on.

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding date in a joint statement last week. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note, shared on their respective social media accounts, read.

It was during his Bigg Boss 14 stint that Rahul realised his love for Disha. On her birthday, while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house, he proposed to her. She publicly accepted his proposal when she came on the show for Valentine’s Day special episode.

Speaking with a leading daily about their honeymoon plans, Rahul said that he and Disha are yet to zero in on a place, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions. “We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria,” he said.