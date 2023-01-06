Disha Patani is all smiles as she poses with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, appear to make things official on Insta; See pics

Actor Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Ilic have caused a stir on social media with their recent pictures together, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status. The couple has been spotted out and about in recent months, fueling rumors of a possible romance. Along with many people, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff reacted to their mushy pictures. (Also read: Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic breaks silence on their dating rumours: 'We know the truth...')

Ilic took to Instagram and shared two images of himself and Disha sitting at a candlelit table. Both of them twinned in black outfits. Disha kept her hair open. The two smiled while posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, IIic posted an otter emoji in the caption. Disha's rumoured ex boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Can't wait to read what they write after this pic (laughing and skeleton emojis).”

Reacting to the pictures, one person commented, “From one relationship to next, no time to heal not good, just saying.” One fan of Disha wrote, “Why not? If a relationship is not working, you move on. Just leave them be.” Another fan commented, “You both look perfect together (two red heart emojis).” Other fan wrote, “You both amazing, god bless you.”

Disha and Ilic have not commented on the speculation surrounding their relationship, but Ilic has previously addressed the topic in an interview with Bombay Times, stating, "We know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories." Tiger, on the other hand, was asked about his relationship with Disha on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, to which he replied, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which was a failure at the box office. It starred Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. She will be seen next in Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

