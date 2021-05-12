Disha Patani on kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was a funny experience'

Disha Patani spoke about kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. When the trailer released, fans presumed Salman broke his longstanding no-kiss policy as a silhouette of the on-screen couple kissing featured in it. Eventually it was revealed that Disha was wearing a piece of tape on her mouth during the scene.

Disha has now opened about the viral scene. In a conversation with Zoom Digital, Disha was asked if she found it funny. Disha said, "I think we, as actors, have to follow the director’s vision, so we do what the role demands of us. But it was a funny experience as he is always joking on the sets and never made it uncomfortable.”

Previously, Salman addressed the scene and joked that there’ll be ‘mota parda (thick curtain)' instead of duct tape next time. "No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen,” he told Zoom TV.

In the trailer, Salman and Disha's kiss scene was played out in silhouette. Some eagle-eyed fans took a screengrab and brightened the picture to point out that it was a camera trick. Salman confirmed the fan observations in a behind-the-scenes video.

Disha and Salman have worked in Bharat before they reunited for Radhe. Despite sharing the screen in the past, Disha admitted she was intimidated by Salman. "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realised that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor," she told a leading daily.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda: 'Was chasing Salman Khan in Kick, training in Sultan, now testing what he has learnt in Radhe'

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The movie will release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.