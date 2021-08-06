Disha Patani rocks pink bikini in throwback photo, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff finds it too hot to handle

Disha Patani showed off her toned figure in a strapless pink bikini as she posed on the beach in a throwback picture. Her face was covered by the large straw hat on her head. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff seemed to find her photo too hot to handle.

Sharing the bikini photo on Instagram, Disha simply used a flower emoji in the caption. Tiger commented, “Hottt,” followed by fire and heart emojis. Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote, “I remb this hat, looks so pink superb body.”

Fans also showered Disha with compliments. “Damn you can make a tan look like heaven boo,” one said, calling her ‘the reason for global warming’ in another comment. “Lucky tiger and that beach,” a second fan wrote. A third commented that she was ‘beach bae’.

Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post got a compliment from Tiger Shroff.

Disha has been rumoured to be dating Tiger since 2016, when they appeared together in the music video of Befikra. Although they claim to be just friends, they are frequently spotted on lunch and dinner dates, drop flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts and even take exotic vacations together.

Tiger and Disha jetted off to the Maldives for a holiday in April. They were clicked at the Mumbai airport together, leaving for the island nation, but did not post any pictures with each other, choosing to put out solo photos instead.

So far, Tiger and Disha have done just one film together - Baaghi 2. However, she also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his film Baaghi 3.

Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film, which also starred Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff, got a direct-to-digital release on ZeePlex owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and was largely panned by critics. She will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.