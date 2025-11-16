Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani gets weapons license after Bareilly home attack; Details here

Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, has received a weapons license from the authorities of the Bareilly district. The senior official, in his statement on Sunday, revealed that the move was carried out following an attack at the actress’s home. The movie star’s father, who is also a retired DSP, had requested the license after a few gunmen shot at the house. Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani gets weapons license(Instagram/dishapatani)

Following the unfortunate incident, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, reassured that strict action would be taken against the culprits. According to the media reports, the police killed the suspects in a Ghaziabad encounter.

Jagdish Patani issued a weapons license?

According to the reports of the Free Press Journal, Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh revealed that the retired DSP had applied for the weapons license after the attack took place, and once the procedures were completed, he was provided with a license for a revolver.

As for the details of the attack, the incident took place on September 12, when two gunmen, on their bikes, fired bullets near the actress’s house. The reports revealed that nearly 10 bullets were targeted at the residence. The case was immediately filed against the accused, and just 5 days later, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and Delhi police combined and killed the suspects in Ghaziabad.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, Anurag Arya, later confirmed that the security around Jagdish Patani’s house was tightened and will remain in place for the time being. Amid the dangerous incident, Disha Patani continues to work on her upcoming films.

Disha Patani’s upcoming projects

Disha Patani was last seen in a crucial role in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, the actress also left a mark on the screens with her performance in Yodha. As for the upcoming projects, the movie star has several movies lined up, including Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, which is set to go into post-production soon.

The actress also has an international project in her hands. Holiguards will be directed by Kevin Spacey. Details about the movie will be revealed soon, along with yet another untitled Bollywood film in the works.