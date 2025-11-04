Akshay Kumar says, ‘We miss you, Katrina’, as he recreates Uncha Lamba Kad with Disha Patani for Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have starred in numerous films in the 2000s, and during that period, they have gifted fans several memorable songs. Chief among them is "Uncha Lamba Kad," the song from the 2007 film Welcome, which remains a hit with fans even after all these years. This song appears to have been recreated for Akshay's next film, Welcome to the Jungle, as the actor shared a small promo of the new version, giving a heartfelt shoutout to his co-star, Katrina Kaif. Akshay Kumar will star in the new version of the song with Disha Patani.

What Akshay said

In the video, Akshay was seen with Welcome to the Jungle co-star Disha Patani, as the two walked past each other and swayed to the groovy beats of the song Uncha Lamba Kad. Akshay said at the end, ‘We miss you, Katrina!’

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful @DishPatani & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina (red heart emoticon).”

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of 34 actors led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani among others.

Akshay and Katrina's jodi

A few weeks ago, Akshay appeared in Aap Ki Adalat, where a fan asked him who his favourite heroine has been. Akshay did not take long to respond to the question with a name. He said, “Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain (I have worked with everyone in the industry). (pauses) Katrina [Kaif]!”

Akshay and Katrina have worked together in eight Bollywood films. They are Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

He was overjoyed upon learning that Katrina is expecting her first baby with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. He showered the couple with love and made a special request for their little one. “So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents,” Akshay wrote. His message didn’t end there as he continued, “Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana (Teach your kid English and Punjabi please) ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev."