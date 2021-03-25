Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani scorches up the internet with her bikini picture, Krishna Shroff says 'unreal'
bollywood

Disha Patani scorches up the internet with her bikini picture, Krishna Shroff says 'unreal'

Actor Disha Patani is blessed with natural beauty and she often takes to social media to flaunt it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.

Actor Disha Patani has yet again stormed the internet and this time with her bikini picture. The Baaghi 2 actor is blessed with natural beauty and she often takes to social media to flaunt it.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang actor posted a picture of herself in a beige-coloured bikini near a beach. She looked gorgeous flaunting her toned body, kept her hair open and opted for a nude makeup look.

The 28-year-old actor didn't post a caption to the picture but the post said it all. The actor has garnered a huge fan base on her social media handles and often shares her breathtaking pictures with fans.

Many celebrities, including Krishna Shroff and Elli AvrRam commented on the picture. Krishna, the sister of Tiger Shroff, called her "unreal", in the comment section, alongwith a surprised emoticon.

Disha has recently also shared snippets from her intense workout session. The actor is quite serious when it comes to fitness and often keeps on incorporating new things into her routine to make her sessions more interesting.

The actor recently shared some of her favourite go-to exercises. A clip shows Disha picking 70kgs on her shoulders. She also mentioned that she normally does two sets of this and repeats it twice.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant reacts to Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus: 'This is so scary. Aamir ji I love you'

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Radhe in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. She has also started shooting for her film Ek Villain Returns in which Disha will be working with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur.

