Disha Patani shows Jackson Wang around Mumbai on a carriage. Watch

Disha Patani recently joined K-pop star Jackson Wang around Mumbai as he visited India to perform at the Lollapalooza India global music festival last weekend. Jackson shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his India visit on Instagram and it shows Disha Patani sitting alongside him during their carriage ride on the streets of Mumbai. Also read: Hrithik Roshan and family host Jackson Wang at their home, he says 'hope I get to come back more often'. See pics

Sharing the pics and videos on Instagram on Tuesday, Jackson Wang wrote, “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia.”

A video shows Jackson and Disha having fun on a carriage as they drive it around the streets of Mumbai. While Jackson is seen in a colourful tee and pyjamas, Disha is seen in a full-sleeves white crop top and loose blue denims. They are seen waving to the onlookers and enjoying their time on the carriage as wind blows through their hair. His fans commented on his post, “So glad you had a good time. Come back with a full concert sometime. India will always welcome you.” Another wrote, “I’m so glad you were finally able to visit India after wanting to go for so long!!” One more wrote, “Glad you enjoyed."

Jackson also shared glimpses of his visit to the Gateway of India, his time at the Arabian Sea, visit to a local market and him checking out flutes sold by a street vendor. Jackson Wang had also joined Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan at their home during his India visit.

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns but the film turned out to be a dud at the box office. She currently has three films in her kitty including Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Telugu film Project K starring Prabhas and a Tamil film.

