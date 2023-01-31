Hrithik Roshan and family host Jackson Wang at their home, he says 'hope I get to come back more often'. See pics

K-pop star Jackson Wang has shared several pictures to sum up his India visit where he performed at the Lollapalooza global music festival. He also joined Hrithik Roshan and his family at their residence during his time in Mumbai. Hrithik, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, son Hridaan Roshan had also attended the event where Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad was one of the many artists who performed at the two-day festival. Also read: Hrithik Roshan is romantic lead in Fighter, jokes Shah Rukh Khan; reveals this about Deepika Padukone

Sharing pictures from his India visit on Instagram early Tuesday, Jackson Wang wrote, “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia.”

He shared a picture with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan clicked at their home. He also shared a video which showed him taking a chariot ride on the streets of Mumbai, spending some time at the sea, visiting a local market and trying some dry fruits and handmade flutes. He also shared a picture of the Gateway of India.

The K-pop star grabbed a lot of attention ever since he landed in Mumbai on Saturday and greeted his Indian fans with ‘Namaste’. He performed some of his greatest hits like Go Ghost and Come Alive on stage on day two of the music festival.

On January 28, Hrithik had attended the festival's first day with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, son Hridaan, cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni. Sussanne had also also given a shoutout to Saba on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote, "Congratulations @sabaazad you were a fabulous firecracker (red heart, heart eyes, and hug emojis)."

Hrithik will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. This will be their first film together. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

