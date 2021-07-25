Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Disha Patani slips into her dancing shoes to perform on Spicy, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is in awe

Disha Patani shared a video in which she's seen dancing to Spicy, by Ty Dolla $ign. The video received love from many, including rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Disha Patani shared a new dance video in which she was seen performing to Ty Dolla $ign's song Spicy and received love from her rumour boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. The actor was accompanied by a choreographer in the dance video, shared on Sunday.

For the performance, Disha Patani opted for a pair of loose pants along with a full-sleeved mustard sweatshirt. She styled her hair into a half pony. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star seemed to be enjoying herself as she danced in the empty studio. Disha shared the video with the caption, "Juss chillin choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy #spicytydollasign."

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to the comments section and dropped a fire emoji along with a dollar-eyed emoji. Singer Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam Mahadevan was also impressed with the video. He commented, "loveeeeee it." Disha's sister Khushboo Patani also wrote, "Superb awsome beat and u."

Fans also showed their love by dropping fire and heart emojis. Disha also received compliments such as "Nice dance," "Hotty," "Wow" and "Best."

Disha has often shared videos in which she has been seen dancing to international songs. Earlier this month, she had shared a video on YouTube in which she was seen dancing to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More. Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha wrote, "#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves @dojacat.” She received compliments from many, including Tiger who said, "This is so cool,” along with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Also read: Karan Wahi shares photos of his paunch and busts myth about abs, vows ‘main wapas aaunga’

Besides sharing videos of her dance, Disha also often posts videos from her workout sessions. Disha has also been sharing videos from her beach vacations as well. The actor, along with Tiger, had taken a trip to the Maldives earlier this summer.

