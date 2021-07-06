Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Disha Patani 'wakes up like that, goes to sleep like that', says Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff has said that her brother Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, doesn't put on any weight.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Krishna Shroff in a still from her new music video.

Krishna Shroff, the sister of actor Tiger Shroff, has spoken about the fitness motivation that she gets from him, and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Krishna, the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and former model Ayesha Shroff, said that growing up around Tiger Shroff was motivation for her to keep pushing. She also said that Disha Patani doesn't seem to put on any weight, regardless of what she eats.

She told Pinkvilla, "She can eat whatever she wants, and nothing changes. She wakes up like that, goes to sleep like that. She is, literally, 24/7 in shape."

About Tiger, Krishna said, "Growing up with him is all the motivation I need. Tiger is the ultimate child, so it's always been very hard to keep up with him. Growing up with him, living with him is motivation everyday to push myself to do better. He's absolutely killing it. Everything he touches turns to gold. I couldn't be prouder of him. He's the best big brother, the best friend; and I just want to see him keep growing."

Krishna recently debuted in a music video, titled Kinni Kinni Vari. The video also featured Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever, Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Also read: Disha Patani dances to Kiss Me More, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushes ‘this is so cool’. Watch

Disha, meanwhile, showed off her dance moves in a new video posted on Instagram, which showed her grooving to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More. Tiger also posted a dance video on social media, which showed him performing to K-pop star Kai's song Mmmh.

