Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Salian credited in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, as Varun Sharma's manager: report
bollywood

Disha Salian credited in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, as Varun Sharma's manager: report

Actors Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian, has reportedly been mentioned in the end credits of Roohi, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Varun Sharma poses with Disha Salian.

The late Disha Salian has reportedly been mentioned in the end credits of Roohi, the new film starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. Disha was the manager of Varun and Sushant Singh Rajput, and died days before Sushant in June 2020.

According to Bollywood Hungama, she's been credited as 'late Disha Salian' in Roohi, as Varun's manager. Disha died after falling from a Mumbai building, where she was attending a house party. Sushant was found dead in his apartment days later.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

The late actor's house manager said in multiple interviews that Sushant was disturbed by the media mentioning him in news reports about Disha's death. He had posted a note on social media after her death: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Varun had also offered condolences. He'd written in a post, attaching a picture of himself with Disha, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon."

Also read: Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma's equation stands out in convoluted film, Janhvi Kapoor is average

Roohi, the second in a 'universe' of horror-comedy films produced by Dinesh Vijan, released to mixed reviews on Thursday. It has been given the widest post-lockdown release. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said the movie explores two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and that was the reason she was drawn to it. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor. I felt like I would hopefully grow a lot from the experience and add something to it as well. I hope that I have done that,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha salian varun sharma roohi sushant singh rajput janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma's equation stands out in convoluted film, Janhvi Kapoor is average

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:03 AM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor brings assistant's family to Roohi screening, cuddles with his baby; fans say 'Sridevi raised her so well'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:05 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP