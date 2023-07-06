Divya Khosla's mother Anita dies, Urvashi Rautela and other celebs extend support

Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla has died. On Thursday, the actor-director announced the same on social media with an emotional note, without revealing the cause of her mother's death. Soon after she shared the post, fans and friends extended condolences and strength to Divya. Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar says husband Bhushan Kumar was on set when she shot love song with John Abraham

Divya Khosla's mother dies

Divya Khosla shares the news of her mother Anita's death.

Divya shared a bunch of photos of her mother. In a few of them, Divya was seen with her mother as well on different occasions. She also added a screenshot of her last call with her mother.

Posting all the photos, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Mamma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla.”

Celebs to Divya Khosla

Responding to her, Urvashi Rautela extended love and support in the comment section. She wrote, “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.”

“During this time, please remember that you are not alone,” the actor also added. “No words can describe you pain .. but trust me. She is and will always be there with you, for you … blessing you from above. Om Shanti,” said Pearl V Puri. Pulkit Samrat commented, “Prayers and strength to you Divya… May her soul rest in peace.” Others including Manmeet Singh, Sachet Tandon, Mahhi Vij and Gurmeet Choudhary among others too mourned the loss of Divya's mother.

Divya Khosla Kumar is married to T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. She will be next seen in Yaariyan 2, releasing this year.

