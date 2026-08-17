Divyendu and Ali Fazal tease Ravi Kisan, recreate his Gucci step behind his back in hilarious video. Watch

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has become a massive viral meme sensation on social media, with Gen Z creators sharing and recreating his dramatic expressions. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film, Mirzapur, in which he plays an antagonist. Recently, his co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal joined the trend and were seen doing his signature Gucci step in front of the paparazzi. This left Ravi laughing as he joined them in the fun.

Ravi Kishan’s iconic moves, but with a Mirzapur twist

Divyendu, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan star in Mirzapur The Movie.

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The Mirzapur team was present at a promotional event, during which they interacted with the paparazzi. Ravi recreated his iconic Gucci dance step, which has now gone viral on social media, with a photographer. The actor also hugged the photographer after recreating the meme.

However, when Ravi turned around, he spotted Divyendu and Ali Fazal imitating the same step. Their antics elicited a laugh from Ravi. He then quickly stepped inside the venue, while the Mirzapur actors started dancing together and joined in on the viral trend.

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Ravi Kishan reacts to meme fest

{{^usCountry}} In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi gave credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, "The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi gave credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, "The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart and that is why people are liking me).”

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About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is based on the much-loved ongoing web show Mirzapur, which first aired on Prime Video in 2018. The film will continue the story from the series, bringing together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters.

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Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) are all returning for the film. The character of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the series, will be portrayed by Jitendra Kumar in the film.