Diwali: Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol celebrate ‘dimpavali’ as they compete with each other over dimples. See pics

Abhay Deol celebrated this Diwali with Preity Zinta. The actor shared pictures of them together from their Diwali celebrations. He called it ‘dimpavali’ as the two actors competed with each other in showing off their dimples. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Neetu Kapoor for Diwali Puja at home. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Abhay Deol wrote, “It was a ‘who has the deeper dimples’ kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty… ‘happy dimpavli’.”

Preity is seen in a pink saree with sleeve blouse. She paired it with golden earrings and a necklace and also had a tilak on her forehead. Abhay joined her in black to pose for pictures.

Abhay Deol and Preity Zinta celebrated Diwali together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan commented on the post, “Itney dimple toh dimple Kapadia ke bhi nahi the (Even Dimple Kapadia did not have so many dimples).” Another wrote, “Happy Diwali cutie. Gosh those dimples make me blush.” One more fan wrote, “In very rare cases, the caption is better than the pic #happydimpavli.” A comment also read, “Happy dimple diwali. Guys.” Another comment read, “Haha so cute! ‘happy dimpavli’."

This was Preity's first Diwali after the arrival of her twins Jai and Gia. The actor and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in November last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preity had recently shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebrations at her home in Los Angeles. Sharing the pictures, she had written on Instagram, “This Karva Chauth was filled with so many firsts. My first Karva Chauth as a mommy, first time I didn’t drink water all day, first time the moon took forever to show up and I had to use an app to see it and my first beautiful Phulkari dupatta that took more than 3 months to be made. Today I believe more than ever that we can only grow stronger together as a couple and as individuals when we have mutual respect for each other and our respective traditions. Here’s to East meeting West and being happy together. Love and light to all of you beautiful people and couples.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON