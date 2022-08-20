Dobaaraa box office day 1 collection: Taapsee Pannu's film collects 72 lakh amid rumours of cancelled shows

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Dobaaraa witnessed a poor opening in theatres. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the mystery drama had garnered positive reviews and appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities after initial screenings but that failed to translate at the ticket windows. It released on just 370 screens with collections of ₹72 lakh. Also read: Dobaaraa movie review: Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's time travel thriller is an engaging and complex brain teaser

Dobaaraa earned less than ₹1 crore at the box office, though slightly higher than the first-day collection of Taapsee's last film, Shabaash Mithu. The Mithali Raj biopic had opened at ₹40 lakh. However, rumours had emerged that the film's morning shows were getting cancelled sue

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh shared day one figures of Dobaaraa.

The Hindustan Times review of the film had called it an “engaging and complex brain teaser." It read: “Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, is an engrossing and gripping tale that keeps you hooked from the first to last frame, barely giving you time for popcorn and loo breaks. Call it fortunate that after long, we get to see a film that calls for all your attention and requires you to activate your brain cells to be able to concentrate, sometimes a bit too hard to understand the events unfolding on screen.”

Just a day before the film's release, Taapsee had shared a note by the producers Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap in which they called it a “cult film”.

Taapsee had written along with the note, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success." She added, "We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

