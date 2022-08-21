Dobaaraa box office day 2 collection: Film sees 25% growth amid positive word of mouth, finally leaps over 1 cr mark

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Dobaaraa has seen some growth in collection over its first Saturday and second day of release. As per the latest figures, the film managed to finally collect more than ₹1 crore in a day. (Also read: Dobaaraa movie review)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Sunday. “#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz.” On day one, the film could collect only ₹72 lakh.

#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PlbpNTKKnx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel, which stars Taapsee, and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, and the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer.

The film got good reviews from critics and many celebrities also shared positive feedback after watching the film. Thanking them, Taapsee wrote in a post, "The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success. Here's a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn't undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

