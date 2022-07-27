Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leads Anurag Kashyap's trippy, time travel movie. Watch

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap, written by Nihit Bhave and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The trailer of the upcoming thriller dropped on Wednesday and shows Taapsee tacking an unsolved mystery that is 26-years-old. The thriller also stars Rahul Bhat and Pavail Gulati and will release on August 19. Read more: In Ek Villain Returns trailer, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham engage in action

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dobaaraa revolves around a woman, who tries to save the life of a boy, who is indirectly involved in a murder, which happened two decades ago. How the woman and the boy connect with each other through an outlandish television set forms the crux of the film.

The Dobaaraa trailer shows Taapsee, her husband and their daughter moving into a new home. Soon the family finds out that in the house next to theirs, a young boy was killed 26 years ago, during a thunderstorm. Next, Taapsee’s character is seen communicating with that same young boy. While the trailer does reveal that Dobaaraa tells the story of how during a thunderstorm, Taapsee’s character changes the past and that in turn alters her present, too, it also teases thrilling theories of time travel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of Spanish thriller Mirage, which was released in 2018. The project marks the reunion of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after Manmarziyaan. The movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee, among others, in a pivotal role. Dobaaraa will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12, before its release in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee was recently seen in Shabaash Mithu. The sports biopic was directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, and stars Taapsee in titular role. The film did not perform well at the box office. Taapsee’s upcoming projects include Raj Kumar Hirani’s next film Dunki starring Shah Rukh, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON