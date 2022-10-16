Doctor G box office day 2 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film shows massive growth, collects 5.25 crore

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, showed massive growth on its second day in theatres. The film went on to collect approximately ₹5.25 crore nett on Saturday. It had opened at ₹3.87 crore on Friday. Doctor G clashed in theatres with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, Code Name Tiranga, which failed to make an impression. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t want to do regressive films

Doctor G is a medical campus comedy that also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. Ayushmann plays the role of a student of gynaecology in the film.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film grew by 45-50% with collections of ₹5-5.25 crore nett on Saturday. The report states that it continues to perform best in Delhi NCR and East Punjab but had less growth in the likes of Gujarat.

Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap. The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti said in a statement, “Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India.”

The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi, Amjad Nadeem Aamir and Sultan Sulemani. The background score is composed by Ketan Sodha. Ayushmann has also sung a song, O Sweetie Sweetie in the film.

