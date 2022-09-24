Doctor G song Har Jagah Tu: Ayushmann Khurrana sees just Rakul Preet Singh everywhere in this romantic track. Watch

Makers of Doctor G have released the first song from the upcoming film. In the romantic number, titled Har Jagah Tu, Ayushmann Khurrana gushes at Rakul Preet Singh as she shows him the ropes around the medical college campus. The track has been composed by Sultan Sulemani, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Also Read| Doctor G trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana as a gynae needs to lose his 'male touch'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays Dr Uday Gupta in the film, is harbouring a huge crush on Rakul Preet Singh's Dr Fatima Siddiqui in the video of the song Har Jagah Tu. The music video starts with Uday telling Fatima that in his locality, boys played cricket while girls played badminton as some things just don't suit boys, prompting her to rebuke him and put him on night duty.

Uday steals loving glances at Fatima throughout the rest of the song as he spends a lot of time with her. The voice of Raj Barman sings "Har jagah tu mujhe dikhe, meri kya galti hai (I keep seeing you everywhere, what's my fault in this)?" Uday apologises to Fatima for his comments about boys not playing badminton, and the two share some subtle romantic moments in the love song.

Doctor G, produced by Junglee Pictures, is the story of a hopeful orthopaedic who ends up getting a seat in the gynecology department instead and struggles with being the only male doctor in a class full of women. Shefali Shah also stars in the film as Ayushmann's teacher who advises him to lose his 'male touch.' Sheeba Chaddha stars as his mother.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap, the medical campus comedy-drama is scheduled to release in theatres on October 14. While Har Jagah Tu is the first song to be released from the film, more tracks like Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan, Dosa King, Ulajh, and Click Shankar will come out in the coming weeks.

