Does Hanuman Ansh have a 100-crore OTT deal following its theatrical success? Producer clarifies

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 7. Based on Vishal’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life about Neem Karoli Baba, the film had a quiet two weeks at the box office. But it picked up with word of mouth and has since been a massive success. Amid rumours of ₹100 crore deals and OTT releases circulating, one of the film’s producers clarified them.

Hanuman Ansh has a ₹ 100 crore OTT deal?

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role in Hanuman Ansh.

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Ragini Sona, who is one of the producers of Hanuman Ansh, shuts down rumours of a ₹100 crore OTT deal for the film. She told NDTV, “It's nothing like that. It's all rumours. Please don't pay attention to it. Today, how many people are watching the film matters. What offer we are getting or what offer the platform is giving, nobody cares about it. We want you guys to watch the film in theatres and praise it and love it. Darshak hi prachar kar rahe hain. Aisa kabhi maine suna nahi hai aur na dekha hai. Yeh Neem Karoli Baba ka hi chamatkar hai. (The audience is spreading the word. I have never seen anything like this. It’s Neem Karoli Baba’s magic).”

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{{^usCountry}} She also clarified that the team hasn’t finalised an OTT deal yet and that a collective decision on it is yet to be made. “Numbers will come and go, and I want to make it clear on my team's behalf that we don't have any such offer, and we don't want any such offers either. Whatever we decide, we will discuss it within the team and take a call. You'll get to know this soon. Watch the film in theatres because even we don't know when the film will come on OTT,” said Ragini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also clarified that the team hasn’t finalised an OTT deal yet and that a collective decision on it is yet to be made. “Numbers will come and go, and I want to make it clear on my team's behalf that we don't have any such offer, and we don't want any such offers either. Whatever we decide, we will discuss it within the team and take a call. You'll get to know this soon. Watch the film in theatres because even we don't know when the film will come on OTT,” said Ragini. {{/usCountry}}

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About Hanuman Ansh

Made on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹192.13 crore net in India. It received a worldwide release on September 11 from Homale Films and has since made ₹236.50 crore gross worldwide. Initially, it faced tough competition from films such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, which also saw a reduction in its screen count. But things soon changed for the film.

With the film getting a fresh release abroad and Neem Karoli Baba boasting of devotees such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Julia Roberts, and more, it remains to be seen when it will be released on OTT.