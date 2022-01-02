‘Don’t call me buddhi ever,’ Neena Gupta warns daughter Masaba Gupta; fans say ‘why are all moms the same’. Watch

Neenas Gupta's wit and sense of humour was once again on display in a video posted by daughter Masaba Gupta on her Instagram on Sunday. The video shows Neena giving Masaba three ‘tips’ for 2022, which include a stern warning to never call her ‘buddhi’ (old woman).

The short video has Neena saying, “Ok for New Year, three tips for my daughter, for 2022. One is, don’t scream at me, even if I am wrong.” She then pauses and smiles before adding sternly, “Two, don’t call me buddhi ever.” She concludes her tips by adding, “And three that you already know, I mean so many people must have told you: slow and steady wins the race.”

Masaba shared the video on her Instagram as a reel, captioning it, “Asked mom what her resolutions are for the new year. Instead, she decided I should have some for her that she dictates.” She added the hashtags #happynewyear #momjokes and #neenaji

Fans and celebs loved Neena’s candid tips, with many of them calling Neena ‘adorable’ in the comments. One wrote, “I will tell this to my daughters.” Television personality Anu Ranjan, a friend of Neena, cheekily added, “Hahahahaha Mas don’t you DARE say the B***I word to any of her friends either,” to which Masaba responded, “I wouldn’t dare.” One fan summed up the sentiment of many others in the comments section and wrote: “Why are all moms the same?”

Masaba recently revealed that there are still some things about her mom that she is unaware of. In a recent AMA (ask me anything), she told fans about one such detail that she only came to know after reading Neena’s recently released autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. “"I didn't know that she did not have any money when she had me, when I was born and I didn't even know she had no money to pay even for my birth, which was a C-section so that was really heartbreaking,” she said.

