Masaba Gupta couldn't watch ‘iconic match’ of 1983 World Cup with 'dad Vivian Richards on one side, country on other'

Actor Masaba Gupta has expressed that her greatest regret in life is being unable to watch her father, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards play in a stadium. Taking to Instagram Stories, Masaba shared a clip of the final match of the 1983 World Cup between India and the West Indies. In the match, India lifted the Cup by defeating the West Indies team by 43 runs.

Masaba Gupta also regretted that she couldn't watch the 1983 final match with Vivian Richards on one side and India on the other. Though Vivian scored the highest among his fellow players in the West Indies team, the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev's catch dismissed him from the field.

Sharing the clips, Masaba wrote, "My greatest regret in life is not ever watching my dad play in a stadium--I was way too young. I always say I was born 6 years too late. I didn't get to watch this iconic match-with my dad on one side and my country on the other."

She also spoke about the latest release 83, "#83thefilm trailer is giving me goosebumps and I cannot wait to return to the theatre to watch it so amazing that my mum is a part of it too-it's like coming full circle @neenagupta All the best @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh and everyone else who put their heart into it (red heart emoji)."

Masaba Gupta also regretted that she couldn't watch the 1983 final match

Relive India's stunning win over the mighty West Indies in the 1983 men's @cricketworldcup final, including Kapil Dev's spectacular running catch to dismiss Viv Richards 🌟



WATCH 📽️ pic.twitter.com/KWzrDNZ4o3 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2020

In a 2012 interview with Firstpost, Masaba had spoken about her father. "I have deep respect and love for both my parents. They are both their own kind of people, successful and yet not running with the herd. Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often. I never really stayed with him, but Mom and I would go for holidays with him," she had said.

She had also said, "We are alike in many ways. For one, I have his short temper. And we are both very selfish people. Well, selfish is a strong word, but we do come first. We matter the most to ourselves. We have the same view about the world. I think I inherited this, though we also talk things out and I realise his view of life is close to mine. For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And mom and dad are both similar in their focus on what they do."

Also Read | When Masaba Gupta said that she and dad Vivian Richards are 'alike in many ways', have 'short temper'

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, 83 features actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia. In the film, Neena Gupta essays the role of Kapil's mother.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON