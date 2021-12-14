Double XL: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, victims of fat-shaming, come together for new movie. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are finally giving it back to trolls. The two actors have come together for a film, titled Double XL. The announcement video shows the two of them enjoying burgers and drinks, while talking about fat-shaming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Huma introduces herself as Rajshri Trivedi from Meerut and Sonakshi calls herself Saira Khanna from Delhi. The video shows several glimpses of other women having a good time.

The video begins with Huma asking Sonakshi about how to reduce the weight the two have gained for the film, Double XL. Sonakshi replies, “Just like we did for becoming a heroine for the first time," and adds, “Have you forgotten the time when people used to say ‘Huma Qureshi is too heavy to be a leading lady?’ Huma also asks Sonakshi, “And have you forgotten how people used to call you Motakshi in the comments section of your every promo and video?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi asks Huma again, “Are we fat-shaming each other?” to which the latter replies, “Why not, people consider fat-shaming a matter of pride in our country.” Sonakshi again asks her, “But why? Because those who fat-shame us, their sisters, friends or mummies are also overweight. Don't they have a right to dream?” Huma replies, “They do have a right, partner. That's why it's important to tell the story of this film.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL has been co-produced by Huma, her actor brother Saqib Saleem and others.

Also read: Huma S Qureshi: It has been a difficult two years but it is not over yet

The viewers welcomed the film with positive reactions. A YouTuber commented, “A very good initiative to make movies based on these issues, never body-shame anyone. Coz no one knows what is going to happen in the upcoming seconds with anyone.” Another said, “Nice Concept Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi Will Rock It.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}