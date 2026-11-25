Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have been married for 27 years. Despite their successful careers, the couple believes in staying grounded and valuing meaningful relationships over achievements. In a recent conversation, Dr Nene opened up about the values they share, crediting Madhuri for bringing discipline and strength into their household. He also called her one of the kindest and and most humble people he knows.

'Madhuri and I grew up the hard way'

Dr Shriram Nene spoke about how him and wife Madhuri Dixit stay grounded. more less

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In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Dr Nene spoke about how Madhuri has remained grounded despite being one of the most successful actors in the country. He also credited her with bringing discipline to their household.

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He said, “My wife is a beacon of discipline and strength. Both of us are accomplished, but we don't wear our stripes on our sleeves, because we grew up the hard way. And when you do that, what you find is that you value people and things that you do, which are meaningful. And the conversations which are meaningful.”

Dr Nene went on to describe Madhuri as the humblest person, saying that her off-screen behaviour reflects the person she is in real life. He also spoke about their shared belief in treating others with kindness. He said, “She's the kindest, humblest person you'll ever meet. You know her onscreen persona, the interviews, how she treats people, and I'm the same way… it's the golden rule. It comes back to you.”

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Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's love story

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri and Dr Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999, in an intimate traditional ceremony in Southern California, US. Their wedding came as a surprise to many, as Madhuri was among the biggest stars in Hindi cinema at the time. Following their marriage, she moved to the US and took a break from films to begin a new chapter with her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri and Dr Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999, in an intimate traditional ceremony in Southern California, US. Their wedding came as a surprise to many, as Madhuri was among the biggest stars in Hindi cinema at the time. Following their marriage, she moved to the US and took a break from films to begin a new chapter with her husband. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their elder son, Arin, in 2003, followed by their younger son, Ryan, in 2005. They lived in the US for several years before returning to India with their children in 2011. Madhuri subsequently made her comeback to films and television. Apart from their respective careers, the couple has also collaborated on film projects. They co-produced the Marathi films 15 August and Panchak under their production banner, RNM Moving Pictures.