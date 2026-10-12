Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene didn’t recognise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at their wedding reception, knew only Amitabh Bachchan

Farah asked Dr Nene whether he really did not know who Madhuri was when he received the marriage proposal. Dr Nene confirmed that he did not. He revealed that he did not speak Hindi at the time and was living in Los Angeles. When Farah asked how he had not heard of Madhuri even while living in LA, he said, "Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn't watch Hindi films. Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her."

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene at their home for her latest cooking vlog, accompanied by her cook, Dilip. During the vlog, Farah discussed Madhuri and Dr Nene's love story. Dr Nene revealed that he felt like a prom king at their wedding reception because he did not know any of the celebrities who attended, apart from Amitabh Bachchan .

Farah told Dr Nene that their relationship had been the biggest news in the Indian film industry and had broken several hearts. Dr Nene revealed that they kept their relationship a secret before getting married at Madhuri's brother's house in the US.

Farah then recalled the grand reception Madhuri and Dr Nene hosted for the film industry. Recalling the occasion, Dr Nene said, "I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony."

When Farah asked Dr Nene whether he did not even know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, he confirmed that he did not. However, he added that all the celebrities had been very sweet to him at the reception.