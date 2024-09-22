Dr Nene reveals 6 signs you are dehydrated: How many do you check?

We often talk about keeping our skin and body hydrated and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene's doctor husband couldn't help but assert the same. He dropped a viral video to alert the netizens about watching out for the 6 signs that indicate you are dehydrated. Proper hydration is crucial for achieving a healthy and radiant complexion but to have optimal hydration isn’t as easy or simple and requires a comprehensive approach that addresses both internal and external influences. Madhuri Dixit's doctor husband, Dr Nene, reveals 6 shocking signs you are dehydrated (Photo by Instagram/drneneofficial)

Hydration Alert:

According to the World Health Organization, dehydration is a condition that results from excessive loss of body water and it is a condition in which your body does not have the required amount of water that it needs. During the hot summer months, we may end up not maintaining our hydration status due to various reasons which means that we may lose a lot more fluid than what we are consuming and end up dehydrated.

Dehydration is graded into mild, moderate and severe where mild is upto 5% of weight loss, 5-10% weight loss is moderate and more than 10% weight loss is severe dehydration. There are three main types of dehydration where sodium level is low hypotonic (primarily a loss of electrolytes), hypertonic (primarily loss of water) and isotonic (equal loss of water and electrolytes).

Are You Ignoring These 6 Dehydration Red Flags?

Taking to his social media handle, Dr Shriram Nene revealed the following 6 signs that indicate you are dehydrated -

Dry mouth and skin Dark urine Frequent headaches Feeling tired Muscle cramps Dizziness

It becomes important to adhere to proper hydration habits and practices for personal health and well-being so, prioritise clean water consumption for hydration, opt for reusable water bottles to promote access to safe drinking water and minimise environmental waste. Another trick is to opt for water-efficient foods like fruits and vegetables high in water content - such as cucumbers, watermelons and oranges to aid in hydration.

Listen to your body's signals and adapt your water intake accordingly. Opt for beverages containing electrolytes or water supplemented with minerals to enhance hydration and replenish lost nutrients during perspiration.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.