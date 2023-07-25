Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face as a glamorous Pooja, wife Tahira Kashyap reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally revealed his face in the getup of a glamouous woman named Pooja from his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The new poster shows Ayushmann as a woman looking at his real self in the mirror as he applies lipstick. He also set the countdown for the film's release which is set to arrive in theatres on August 25. Also read: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja engages in banter with Ranveer Singh as Rocky in new clip. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster for Dream Girl 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. (This is just the first look) Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear! #DreamGirl2on25Aug #25AugustHogaMast #OneMonthToGo.”

Reactions to Ayushmann's look as Pooja

Ayushmann's wife and writer Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji in the comments section in her reaction to his look as Pooja. Actor Darshan Kumaar also showered it with a heart and a fire emoji. A fan wrote, “How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup and skirt!” Commenting on his caption, a fan wrote, “Hero ki bike k side mirror me Jo likha rhta h ayushman ne use hi chhap diya (Ayushmann used what is written on the rear mirror of the hero's bike).” A comment also read: “@ayushmannk you could seriously become a heroine in a regular movie too. You look a lot prettier than some girls cast these days.”

More about Dream Girl 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just like the first installment, Dream Girl 2 has also been directed by Raaj Shaandilya. However, there is a new female lead, Ananya Panday. The film was mostly shot in Mathura.

Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2019 film Dream Girl which had Ayushmann as a call centre employee who talks to clients in a female voice. It starred, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a blockbuster with gross worldwide box office collection of ₹200 crore.

Dream Girl 2 was earlier supposed to be released in July. The makers claimed the delay was due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. Speaking about the decision, producer Ektaa Kapoor said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON