Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film mints more than Gadar 2 on Saturday, earns 14 crore

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has seen an increase in its domestic box office collection on day two of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹14 crore on Saturday, higher than what Gadar 2 earned on the same day, which marked day 16 of its release. The Sunny Deol-starrer earned ₹12.5 crore on its third Saturday, as per early estimates. (Also Read | Gadar 2 box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol film mints over ₹12.5 cr in India)

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Dream Girl 2 earned ₹10.69 crore on Friday. It minted ₹14, as per early estimates. The two-day box office collection of the film stands at ₹24.69 crore. The film had an overall 41.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Ayushmann's 2019 hit of the same title. The actor reprises his role of Karam, who decides to cross-dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, played by Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

In a press note, the makers said the film has turned out to be Ayushmann's "biggest opener till date", surpassing the opening day figure of his 2019 movie Bala which had earned ₹10.15 crore. Ayushmann said that he is happy that Dream Girl 2 has got off to a great start at the domestic box office.

"It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office," he said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

"As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters," he added.

