Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns more than 4 cr, set to enter 50 crore club

Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is slowly inching towards the ₹50 crore club at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹4 crore on its first Monday. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer released last week on Friday. (Also Read | Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 3)

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film opened at the box office in India at ₹10.69 crore and earned ₹14.02 crore on its second day. On Sunday, the film minted ₹16 crore. As per the report, Dream Girl 2 earned ₹4.70 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far the film has collected ₹45.41 crore.

Ayushmann drops a new version of Mai Marjawangi song

Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav. Ayushmann, on Monday night, surprised his fans by unveiling an unplugged version of Mai Marjawangi song from Dream Girl 2.

Sharing the link on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Aap sab ki farmaaish ho, aur main na gaau toh (You all requested and I wouldn't sing) Mai Marjawanga! #MaiMarjawangi Song Out Now! #DreamGirl2InCinemas."

Ayushmann talks about the film, his late father

After the film earned over ₹40 crore, Ayushmann remembered his late father, P Khurana, saying how he motivated him to become a good actor. As quoted by news agency ANI, “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favourite film. He was very proud of how I attempted something so different. I remember he was in splits while watching the film. He had predicted that the film will be a roaring success. I wish he could have watched Dream Girl 2 too."

“I know he would have loved it and I would have loved watching him laugh again with all his heart. His laughter was infectious and he was my biggest supporter. His unflinching faith in me has made me who I’m today. I walked the path less travelled because he told me that I was the creator of my own destiny and that I should always do what my heart says. I know he is blessing me from above. His profound words will always resonate with me ‘beta public ki navz samjho (understand the people)’," he said. Ayushmann's father died on May 19 this year.

