Dream Girl 2 postponed, Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date as he teases fans: 'Karo thoda aur intezaar'

Dream Girl 2 gets a new release date. Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 was earlier scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023. However, on Monday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to announce that the release date of the comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and backed by Ekta Kapoor, has been postponed. The film also features Ananya Panday. Also read: Bhaijaan calls Pooja, talks about his misfortune with women. Watch Dream Girl 2 teaser

Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date of Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann, who plays the role of Pooja in the film, took to Instagram to share the new release date. Dream Girl 2 will now be released in theatres on August 25, 2023. The Instagram post was accompanied by an audio message from Pooja, in which she said, “Mere priya aashiqon, chaar saal baad aapke dil ka telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; and keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab 7 ko saath mein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August pacheed! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. - Aapki pyaari Pooja (My dear lovers, after four years the phone lines of your heart will ring again. As I prepare for this explosion, you have to wait a little longer and send me lots of love. See you on August 25, and not July 7)."

Recently, Ayushmann had shared a new teaser for Dream Girl 2. In the teaser, Ayushmann's character Pooja gets a call from Salman Khan. He asks Pooja to call him 'jaan (sweetheart)' and says, "Bhai main dusro ke liye, tumhare liye to jaan hun (I am brother for others, but for you I am sweetheart).“ When Salman asks her to reveal her face, Pooja asks him to connect over video call. Just before Salman can catch a glimpse of Pooja, the light switches off.

Talking about the second installment in the Dream Girl franchise, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry."

Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. It is the second installment after the hit 2019 film Dream Girl, which featured Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller, who would change his voice into a girl's voice.

