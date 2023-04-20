Dream Girl 2 teaser: Bhaijaan calls Pooja, addresses his misfortune with women. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. This time Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Pooja, is seen talking to ‘Bhaijaan.’ The film will release in theatres on July 7 this year. (Also read: Dream Girl 2 teaser: Pathaan calls Pooja to wish her on Valentine's Day, says his Jawan is coming soon. Watch)

The teaser of Dream Girl 2 sees Ayushmann Khurrana's character in a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek conversation with a man on the other side of the call who she refers to as 'Bhaijaan'. The teaser without revealing Ayushmann's face, shows him in a shimmery red sari, and decked up as a woman. On the call, Bhaijaan's voice also refers to Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when he says, "Bhai mein sirf dusro ke liye hu, tumhare liye sirf jaan hu." (For others I might be like their brother, but not for you.) When he further asks, "Chehra kab dikha rahi ho?" (When are you showing your face?) Pooja says to do a video call, when immediately there is a power cut. Then Pooja says, "Iss bar Eid ka chand dekh lo, mera chehra 7 July ko!" (See the moon at Eid for now, you can see my from July 7)"

This is the third promotional video of Dream Girl 2 featuring Pooja. The previous videos had featured the characters of Pathan and Rockstar. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote: "Apni jaan ke saath Eidi dene aayi hai @pooja___dreamgirl. Swaagat nahin karoge inka? (Pooja has arrived to give you the Eid gift, won't you welcome her? ) #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023." Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also shared the teaser and wrote in the caption: "Eid pe @pooja___dreamgirl kyun hogi? Ananya kyun nahin ho sakti? (Why only dreamgirl Pooja for Eidi? Why can't Ananya also join?)"

Talking about the second installment in the Dream Girl franchise, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry."

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is the second installment after the hit 2019 film Dream Girl which starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl's voice.

