Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes his Pooja avatar to a whole new level. Watch

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming, Dream Girl 2 was released on Tuesday. Much like the first installment, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Ananya Panday is the latest addition to the film as the female lead.

The trailer shows Ayushmann take his Pooja avatar to another level. This time, he's not only voicing Pooja but has also dressed up as her. Once again, he's seen poking and fooling a lot of men. Many veteran comic actors pop up in the trailer, including Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani and Paresh Rawal. Annu Kapoor is even seen hilariously waxing Ayushmann's chest. Ananya is also seen romancing the male avatar of Ayushmann in the trailer.

Previously, Ayushmann had revealed his face in the getup of a glamorous woman as he reprised his role as Pooja in a film poster. It had him looking at his real self in the mirror while applying lipstick. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. (This is just the first look) Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat (beautiful) than they appear! #DreamGirl2on25Aug #25AugustHogaMast #OneMonthToGo.”

Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl which had Ayushmann as a call centre employee who talks to callers in a female voice, pretending to be Pooja. It starred, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was a blockbuster with gross worldwide box office collection of ₹200 crore.

Dream Girl 2 was earlier supposed to release in July. However, it's now arriving in theatres on August 25 now. The makers revealed that the delay was due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Talking about it, Ektaa Kapoor who is co-producing the film, said, “We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

