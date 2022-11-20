Drishyam 2 box office day 2 collection: Ajay Devgn film soars high, earns 21.5 crore in India

The domestic box office collection of Drishyam 2 soared higher on day two of its release. Drishyam 2 earned ₹21.59 crore two days after its release. This takes the total collection of the film at the box office to ₹36.97 crore. Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. (Also Read | Drishyam 2 review: Ajay Devgn-starrer surprises you with intelligent twists in a masala thriller)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The story centres around a family of four, whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter. Drishyam 2 takes forward the story of Ajay's Vijay Salgoankar and his family -- wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav).

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He tweeted, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss… Drishyam 2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan-India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Friday ₹15.38 crore, Saturday ₹21.59 crore. Total: ₹36.97 crore. India biz (business)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Drishyam 2 justifies the seven years leap with story moving forward, characters ageing, it seems certain things didn't change one bit. For instance, I expected Martin's canteen to at least get a makeover in all these years and be a slightly posh cafeteria. Another thing I found unsettling is how the biggest of departments like Forensics still don't have CCTVs installed. Imagine, even Vijay now has access to multiple CCTV footage inside his theatre office and on road outside the police station."

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios. The Hindi movie franchise is based on Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie series -- Drishyam (2013) and its 2021 sequel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Production house Panorama Studios shared the day one collection of Drishyam 2 and said they are elated with the response to the film. “The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfall at theatres have increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for Drishyam 2,” the production banner said in a statement on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON