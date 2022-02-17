Drishyam 2 goes on floors, Ajay Devgn shares photo with Shriya Saran from sets; fans say ‘waiting like anything’

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran have started shooting for the second instalment of Drishyam, almost seven years after the release of the critically acclaimed 2015 movie. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Abhishek Pathak-directorial has commenced filming in Mumbai. However, it will extensively be shot in Goa in the following months. While Drishyam saw Ajay's character Vijay Salgaonkar protecting his family after they accidentally murder the son of a high-ranking police officer, its sequel would test his resolve to keep his family out of danger once again.

Shriya Saran, who plays Vijay's wife Nandini in the movie, and Ajay, took to their social media accounts to announce the beginning of the shooting schedule. They shared a photo from sets that showed the duo looking on as Abhishek Pathak gave them directions. Ajay captioned the post: "Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comments section, fans said they are eagerly waiting for the movie. “Waiting like anything,” read a comment while another said: “I was so waiting for this. Excited.” “Eagerly waiting for it,” wrote one more fan.

Drishyam, the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Most of the original cast, including Tabu as feisty top cop Meera Deshmukh, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Ajay Devgn, talking about returning to the franchise with Drishyam 2, said in a statement: "Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters," the 52-year-old added.

Talking about directing Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak said: "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for one of the best sequels ever

The filming of the Hindi sequel begins almost a year after the Malayalam version skipped theatrical release and hit the web on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Mohanlal-starrer received positive reviews from both critics and the audience alike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.