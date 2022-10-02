Drishyam 2 team offers 50% discount on advance booking of film tickets for first time ever. Here's the twist

Fans of Drishyam 2 have been treated to an offer of 50% discount on advance booking of film's tickets valid only on Sunday (October 2). This is the first time that cinema chains have opened advance booking for any film with a special offer like this. The date has significance for the fans of Drishyam as it's on this day that actor Ajay Devgn's character (Vijay Salgaonkar) in the film takes a trip with his family to Panjim. (Also Read | Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns in chilling thriller, confesses to his crime. Watch)

A statement from the Drishyam 2 team read, "To mark 2nd October this year, Drishyam 2 makers have come up with first-of-its-kind association. Makers have tied up with multiple chains to offer a 50% discount for the release day (18th November) on booking tickets for Drishyam 2 on the cinema chain’s app. For the first time ever cinema chains will open advance booking for any film with a special offer like this."

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the theatres on November 18. The film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.

Drishyam, a crime thriller, released in 2015. Directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, the film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam released theatrically and was a commercial and critical success. The film featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Rishab Chadha.

The team recently unveiled the teaser of the film. On Instagram, Ajay shared the teaser which he captioned, "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye (You must remember Vijay and his family's story, right? Or should we remind you)? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022."

In the teaser, some clippings from Drishyam showcasing the mysterious story of Ajay's character and his family were seen. At the end of the 1.20-minute-long teaser, his character could be seen recording his confession. Ajay's character Vijay in Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON